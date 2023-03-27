  • Watch Now
Wild video shows tire shooting off truck on Los Angeles freeway; sends vehicle flying into air

Sheared-off lug nuts apparently led to the pickup truck's tire detachment.

Monday, March 27, 2023 3:54PM
Wild video shows a crash on the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth in which a vehicle went flying into the air after being hit by a loose tire from a pickup truck nearby.

LOS ANGELES -- Video shows a wild crash on the 118 Freeway in Los Angeles in which a vehicle went flying into the air after being hit by a loose tire from a pickup truck nearby.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 23, in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the tire detaching from the truck and going underneath what appears to be a dark-colored Kia, sending it flying into the air and flipping it upside down. Debris was scattered across the freeway.

A spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol confirmed the Kia driver suffered minor injuries.

Sheared-off lug nuts apparently led to the pickup truck's tire detachment.

