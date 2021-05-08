12-year-old Brooklyn boy who claimed being punched in head at school dies

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy died Saturday after reporting to a family member that he was punched by two students at school.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault on Cortelyou Road in Flatbush Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities met with an individual who stated that his cousin had a headache and was throwing up.

The victim, who was conscious, advised medics that he was punched in the head.

He was then transported to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the victim had reported to the family member that he was punched by two students of P.S. 361 during dismissal.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

