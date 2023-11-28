12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on slow-speed chase in Michigan

12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on more than hour long slow-speed chase, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said a 12-year-old boy driving a forklift led officers on a slow chase for more than an hour.

Dashcam footage shows the boy knocking into parked cars while going about 20 miles per hour.

According to police, he hit about 10 cars, but luckily no one was hurt.

Investigators say the forklift was taken from a middle school, where it was left unlocked with the keys hidden inside.

The boy eventually stopped and was taken to a juvenile detention center.