ABC7NY Disney Wish Sweepstakes

NEW YORK -- "ABC 7 Disney Wish" Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

I. NAME OF SPONSOR

WABC Television (New York), LLC, licensee of WABC-TV (hereafter referred to as "Sponsor").

II.ELIGIBILITY

Open only to legal United States residents residing in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York who are 21 years of age or older as of August 29, 2022. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor., its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies and entities, their advertising/promotional agencies or vendors, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Additionally, otherwise eligible entrants who have won any other prizes from Sponsor within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this Sweepstakes.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER

To enter via Website:

Entrants must go to the ABC 7 New York web site (http://www.abc7ny.com/), click on the "Promotions" graphic and scroll down to the "Disney Wish Getaway" Sweepstakes information to click the official entry link.Entrants will be required to agree Entrant is age 21 or older. Entrants will also be required submit their first and last name, complete mailing address including street address, city, state and zip code, a contact phone number, and a valid email address. Entrants must also agree to the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

To enter via Facebook:

Entrants must go to the ABC7NY Facebook page (http://www.Facebook.com/ABC7NY) and click the link within the "Disney Wish Getaway" Sweepstakes post(s) on the page. Entrants will be required to agree Entrant is age 21 or older at the time of entry. Entrants will also be required to submit their first and last name, complete mailing address including street address, city, state and zip code, a contact phone number, and a valid email address. Entrants must also agree to the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes begins on August 29, 2022 at 12:01am Eastern Time (ET) and ends at 11:59pm ET September 4, 2022. Entries must be electronically submitted and received by 11:59pm ET, September 4, 2022.

Limit one (1) Entry per Household. Multiple entries beyond the first entry will be voided.

Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

For Facebook entries, you understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook, and that this Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered or associated with Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakesshould be directed to Sponsor, and not Facebook.

By clicking the check box next to the statement: "I have read and accept these Official Rules," and the submit button, you signify that you have read, understand and agree to these Official Rules and meet the eligibility requirements. If you do not check the box indicating your confirmation of and agreement to the above, then you will not be entered in the Sweepstakes and cannot win a prize.

Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your entry. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english.

IV.HOW AND WHEN WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED

One (1) potential winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries received on or about September 6, 2022.

Potential winner will be notified by e-mail/phone on or about September 6, 2022. Failure to respond to the initial notification within three (3) business days after transmission to the potential winner or return of any e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts will result in disqualification and award of the Prize to an alternate winner. Potential winner must complete, sign and return within three (3) business days of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and Indemnification, and, where allowed by law, a Publicity Release. If potential winner does not respond to the initial notification attempt within three (3) business days after transmission as set forth above, if Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and Indemnification and Publicity Release documents are not returned to Administrator within the specified time period, if any Prize notification or Prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential winner does not accept the Prize for any reason, Prize may be forfeited and potential winner may be disqualified. If a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Prize will be awarded to an alternate winner selected from all remaining eligible entries received during the Promotion Period, time permitting. In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the transmitting e-mail account. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.

V. PRIZE

Grand Prize: A four (4)-night Bahamian Disney Cruise Line vacation for four (4) persons (i.e., Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) guests, to be taken aboard the Disney Wish, and a one (1)-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort prior to cruise.

The Bahamian Cruise shall consist of the following:

Four (4) roundtrip coach airfares between a major gateway airport near to the Grand Prize Winner's residence and Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL (if the winner resides outside a 200-mile radius of Port Canaveral, FL);

Round trip ground transportation from the Walt Disney World Resort to Port Canaveral, FL, and from Port Canaveral, FL to the Orlando International Airport;

A four-(4) night Cruise on the Disney Wish for four (4) persons, including:

One (1) stateroom aboard the Disney Wish (location/category at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line) with a maximum occupancy four (4) people;

All meals onboard the Disney Wish (excluding Palo Steakhouse and the adult-exclusive Fine Dining - Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement)

Pre-paid gratuities, Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses (as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website)

The Walt Disney World Resort stay shall consist of the following:

Motor coach transportation for four (4) passengers from the Orlando International Airport to a Walt Disney World Resort;

One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of four (4) persons at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel (resort selection at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line) for one (1) night prior to the ship's departure

Approximate retail value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize: $9,028.56, which includes Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses (as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website).

Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended travel dates and must be taken from September 19, 2022 to October 27, 2023.

Block Out Dates: 11/21/22; 12/19/2022; 12/26/2022; 02/20/23; 03/13/23; 03/20/23; 04/03/23; 04/10/23; 05/29/23 (Block Out Dates at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line and subject to change)

The Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) guests (each a "Guest"; collectively "Guests" and together with the winner, the "Group") must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport (both as defined below), as chosen by Disney. Once selected by Grand Prize Winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.

Minors under the age of eighteen (18) not traveling with a parent or legal guardian must be accompanied by an adult over the age of twenty-one (21) in the same stateroom. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with the Disney Cruise Line vacation. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to embarkation at the Disney Cruise Line terminal.

The Grand Prize Winner and Guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding. It is the Guests' responsibility to check with their travel agent, government agencies, embassies or consulates prior to their vacation to ensure that they have proper citizenship documentation. U.S. Citizens can also visit the State Department's travel website at www.travel.state.gov, or call the U.S. National Passport Information Center at (877) 4USA-PPT for more information. Guests of all ages are strongly encouraged to obtain passports.

The Grand Prize Winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Grand Prize Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.

There may be specific instructions and requirements for all visitors to the Bahamas, which may include mandated quarantine or pre-travel testing. The Grand Prize Winner and his/her Guests are solely responsible at their own cost for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest advisories, restrictions and travel alerts that may be in place for travel to the Bahamas leading up to the planned stay. Travel requirements are subject to change.

Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, air travel/flight availability, and certain hotel/room availability. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carrier's regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non- refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Sponsor and Disney are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay.

All lodging will be at the risk of Grand Prize Winner and Guests. Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, ground transportation (other than as described above), taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor's control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, "Guest Documents"), which must be returned with the verification documents requested of Grand Prize Winner, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

Any damaged, lost or stolen travel vouchers or gift cards will not be replaced. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer.

The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

If the actual value of the Prize is less than stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded. All expenses not specifically provided for herein, including transportation to and from the venue, parking and concessions (if applicable), are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.

Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.

Prize components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Prize is not redeemable for cash. No substitution of Prize or any elements thereof is allowed, except at the Sponsor's sole discretion

VI. RELEASES

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.

By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, ABC Holding Company, Inc., their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prizes, including, but not limited to, potential exposure to COVID-19 while attending Prize-related events.

Winner agrees that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize.

Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST

Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including, but not limited to, acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.

For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WABC, 7 Lincoln Squares, New York, NY 10023 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.

These Official Rules will be posted on abc7ny.com/promotions for at least thirty (30) days after winner(s) are notified or announced.