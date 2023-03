<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12950727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sayfullo Saipov will spend life in prison without the possibility of release after a Manhattan federal court jury was unable to reach a unanimous sentencing decision for any of the 9 death-eligible counts he faced in connection with the 2017 ISIS-inspired terror attack that killed eight people. We have more on 'Extra Time.'