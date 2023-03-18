Man stabbed, hit with baseball bat in apparent fight over parking spot in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A fight behind a parking spot may be behind a violent attack in Queens.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed several times and hit with a baseball bat near 47th Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside on Friday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Witnesses say the victim and a couple had a long-standing fight over parking.

Police have taken one person into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.