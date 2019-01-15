The search is on for the man who violently attacked a 13-year-old girl at random in Brooklyn.Video shows the teenage victim walking on Quentin Road in Marine Park last Tuesday when a man grabs her by the neck and slaps her across the face.Police say the attack was unprovoked and the two do not know each other.The victim was treated at the scene for bruising.The person wanted for questioning is described as an Asian man, approximately 40-years old, 5'5" tall with a slim build and facial scars. He was last seen wearing a waist length beige jacket, grey jeans, and grey sneakers.A $2,500 reward is being offered in the case.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------