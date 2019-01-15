13-year-old girl randomly grabbed, slapped by man in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was walking on Quentin Road in Marine Park last Tuesday.

Eyewitness News
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search is on for the man who violently attacked a 13-year-old girl at random in Brooklyn.

Video shows the teenage victim walking on Quentin Road in Marine Park last Tuesday when a man grabs her by the neck and slaps her across the face.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and the two do not know each other.

The victim was treated at the scene for bruising.

The person wanted for questioning is described as an Asian man, approximately 40-years old, 5'5" tall with a slim build and facial scars. He was last seen wearing a waist length beige jacket, grey jeans, and grey sneakers.

A $2,500 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseattackMarine ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
AccuWeather: Watching 2 chances for snow this week
Woman choked unconscious in Queens Laundromat robbery
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Complaint reveals horrifying details in Jayme Closs abduction
AP sources: Gillibrand moving toward 2020 bid in coming days
Show More
Gov. Murphy to give speech detailing 1st year in office
Cuomo to release state budget proposal to Legislature
LI gas station worker fatally struck by driver who didn't pay
Trump says solution to shutdown impasse 'so simple'
Search on for 2 suspects after Bronx subway stabbing
More News