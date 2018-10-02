BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the 14-year-old boy accused of killing an innocent teenager on a Brooklyn playground.
Police have been working to enhance surveillance video to get an image of that suspect who is just 14 years old and a gang member.
The NYPD is hoping that the public will help lead them to 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, who they say fired a gun at that Brownsville basketball court.
Police saying two shots were fired from more than 100 feet away, hitting 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola in the head and killing him while he was playing basketball a week and a half ago.
Timi's family, friends and the community held a vigil and walk in his honor Monday night.
Many of those in the crowd the young victims trying to wrap their head around the loss.
"It's sad that these kids are just picking up guns, and they're shooting and killing innocent, this was a bright young man," a mourner said. "Picking up a gun, killing someone like this is senseless. We're not only destroying families, we're destroying generations."
Police say Timi was not the intended target, instead they believe the shooter was after someone he was playing basketball with that afternoon.
