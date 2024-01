Extra Time: From snow to a deep freeze

It's part of a one-two winter whammy. In this episode, we are discussing Friday's winter storm that brought snow, freezing temperatures, and ice-slicked roads across the Tri-State Area.

It's part of a one-two winter whammy. In this episode, we are discussing Friday's winter storm that brought snow, freezing temperatures, and ice-slicked roads across the Tri-State Area. Just two days after breaking its 700-day snow drought, more flurries fell across New York City. Up next? Temperatures will drastically drop.