15-foot sinkhole opens up in parking lot of business in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
15-foot sinkhole opens up in parking lot of business in NJ

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large sinkhole disrupted business in a community in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Wall Township Police responded to calls of a 15-foot sinkhole which opened just before 12:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of a commercial business on State Highway 35.

The on-scene investigation found that the 6-foot-deep sink hole had developed just 30 feet from the rear of the building.

The front tires of a parked car ended up partially inside the sink hole.

Luckily, no one was inside the car at the time and the vehicle was removed.

The cause of the sink hole is under investigation.


The building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

There was no structural damage to the building as a result of the sink hole.

