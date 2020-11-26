Sinkhole opens up, swallows parked car in Maspeth, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8161705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 85-year-old man was robbed while walking down the street in the Bronx.

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Design and Construction is investigating whether on-going tunneling caused a sinkhole that opened up and swallowed a car in Queens Thursday.The SUV was parked on 70th Street in Maspeth overnight.At some point, the street collapsed and the vehicle fell in.The vehicle, which likely suffered front end damage, was removed from the hole.Additionally, one house lost utility service, but it was expected to have service restored by Thursday evening.A spokesperson for the NYC DDC said the department is tunneling and building a sewer line 60-feet below ground in the area.Construction on the 3,000-feet long sewer line began nearly three months ago.There was no construction Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, however, the DDC is looking into whether the construction caused the sinkhole.----------