A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Calverton in Suffolk County.

Police search for gunman who fatally shot 15-year-old boy in Calverton

CALVERTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are looking for the person who shot and killed a teen boy.

It happened Wednesday at 3:55 p.m. on Hill Circle in Calverton.

Police say 15-year-old Preston Gamble was struck during an altercation between two groups of teenagers and young adults.

His family took him to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call homicide squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

