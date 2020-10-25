15-year-old charged with murder in East Village deadly shooting

The teenage suspect is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, October 11 on East 12 Street in the East Village.
Surveillance video provided by the NYPD captured a gunman opening fire.
The shooter was spotted with two other people shortly before the deadly violence broke out.
Officers found the victim, 26-year-old Tyrell Williams, at the corner of Avenue A and East 13th Street.
He had been shot in the chest.
Williams was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.
MORE NEWS: Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
