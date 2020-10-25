15-year-old charged with murder in East Village deadly shooting

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Manhattan.

The teenage suspect is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, October 11 on East 12 Street in the East Village.

Surveillance video provided by the NYPD captured a gunman opening fire.

The shooter was spotted with two other people shortly before the deadly violence broke out.

Officers found the victim, 26-year-old Tyrell Williams, at the corner of Avenue A and East 13th Street.

He had been shot in the chest.

Williams was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

"He had a massive, massive heart. He loved people a lot," his father told Eyewitness News.


