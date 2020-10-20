15-year-old stabbed in neck, back during Brooklyn robbery

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and back during a robbery on a street in Brooklyn early Tuesday.It happened around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic and Euclid avenues in the Cypress Hills section.Police say an unknown man demanded property from the victim and stabbed him twice before grabbing his cell phone and fleeing on foot.The boy was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover.The suspect also menaced an 18-year-old who was nearby, police said, though it was unclear if he was with the victim.That person was not injured.A witness tells Eyewitness News that the attacker appears to be homeless and sleeps in a car.A vehicle was seen being towed from the scene.----------