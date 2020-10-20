15-year-old stabbed in neck, back during Brooklyn robbery

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and back during a robbery on a street in Brooklyn early Tuesday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic and Euclid avenues in the Cypress Hills section.

Police say an unknown man demanded property from the victim and stabbed him twice before grabbing his cell phone and fleeing on foot.

Related: Police bust Queens banquet hall with more than 200 inside

The boy was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover.

The suspect also menaced an 18-year-old who was nearby, police said, though it was unclear if he was with the victim.

That person was not injured.

Related: Woman dead, 2 men wounded in morning shooting at illegal Bronx social club

A witness tells Eyewitness News that the attacker appears to be homeless and sleeps in a car.

A vehicle was seen being towed from the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncypress hillsassaultattempted robberyattackrobberystabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo urges against non-essential travel to NJ, CT as COVID cases rise
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
Judge rules NYC in violation of Americans with Disabilities Act
NJ responds to disturbing rise in COVID cases
Many spotted without masks after 10K-person wedding scaled down
COVID Updates: Moderna says vaccine could be ready by December
Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal
Show More
NYC's COVID cluster restrictions could be changed in some zones
Amid pandemic, New Jersey names new state education commissioner
Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthening in Atlantic Ocean
Connecticut backtracks, will not modify rules of travel advisory list
4-year-old battling cancer welcomed by NJ State Police
More TOP STORIES News