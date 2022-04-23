18-year-old drowns in NJ pond apparently while attempting to retrieve soccer ball

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man was apparently trying to retrieve a soccer ball from a pond in New Jersey Friday night when he drowned.Police said he entered Hard Castle Pond near Dorchester Lane in New Milford around 7:15 p.m. and did not resurface.Search and rescue teams found his body in the pond around 10 p.m.The 18-year-old was not identified, but police said he was a New Milford resident and student at New Milford High School.Detectives are working with the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.Scott Lawrence Bortnick, who recorded video of the search, said he heard at the scene that the man entered the water to try and retrieve a soccer ball for children.----------