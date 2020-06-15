19-year-old charged with murder after Cresskill woman found dead in park

CRESSKILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- The body of a 51-year-old female was found in the water at a New Jersey park Monday.

Police made the gruesome discovery at Overpeck County Park in Teaneck around 2 a.m.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Divna Rosaco, was stabbed multiple times at her home in Cresskill.

In an effort to hide the crime, investigators say her body was wrapped, weighted down and placed in the water at the boat basin in the park.

A short time later, police found 19-year-old Nicolas Coirazza and a 14-year-old juvenile attempting to leave the area in an Uber in a nearby hotel parking lot.

An investigation revealed that Coirazza was known to the victim's family and was visiting her home when the murder happened. Police say he then enlisted the help of the juvenile to dispose of the victim's body.

Coirazza was arrested and charged with murder, disturbing human remains, hindering apprehension of self and tampering with evidence.

The juvenile was arrested and charged on juvenile complains with disturbing human remains, hindering apprehension of self and tampering with evidence.

This investigation has now been taken over by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

