19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- The body of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot was dumped between two apartment buildings in a residential neighborhood in Queens Wednesday, sparking concerns of nearby residents.

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. at 83rd Avenue and 268th Street in Glen Oaks.

It appeared the victim was shot once in the stomach, and police say the murder happened elsewhere with the body being dumped at the location.

The area is mostly single-family homes, but there are a few apartment buildings, which is where the corpse was left.

"I'm shocked, totally shocked," said. "I mean, you see this stuff on the news all the time, not in this neighborhood. This is a great neighborhood...This is where I live. This is where my family lives. I have to know what's happening."

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a red Toyota Camry after leaving the body.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityglen oaksqueensshootingbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Auto shop falsified brake work for limo in fatal NY crash, DA says
LI police shooting: Officer opened fire when suspect drove at him
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Man with stage-four cancer to be evicted from NYCHA apartment
4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in subway
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Reputed Trinitarios members arrested for NYC assaults, stabbings
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
Tory Burch's dog home safe after missing in Central Park
Police: Man rapes woman who asked him for directions in NYC
More TOP STORIES News