19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- The body of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot was dumped between two apartment buildings in a residential neighborhood in Queens Wednesday, sparking concerns of nearby residents.The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. at 83rd Avenue and 268th Street in Glen Oaks.It appeared the victim was shot once in the stomach, and police say the murder happened elsewhere with the body being dumped at the location.The area is mostly single-family homes, but there are a few apartment buildings, which is where the corpse was left."I'm shocked, totally shocked," said. "I mean, you see this stuff on the news all the time, not in this neighborhood. This is a great neighborhood...This is where I live. This is where my family lives. I have to know what's happening."Witnesses said the suspect fled in a red Toyota Camry after leaving the body.The victim's identity has not been released.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.----------