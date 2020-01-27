2 adults, 1 child dead, toddler injured in Orange County, NY shooting

By Eyewitness News
NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Police in Orange County believe a deadly home invasion in Newburgh that claimed the lives of three people including a young boy was not a random act.

According to law enforcement officials, a suspect burst into the home Sunday morning and shot and killed a man and woman in their late 20s along with a boy, who's believed to be around 10 years old.

A three-year-old child was also hurt and is listed in serious condition.

A person of interest is in custody, and believed to be known to the family.

"If and when police make a charging decision, I expect that the individual will be held for grand jury action here in Orange County and will be charged with very serious offenses," said David Hoovler, Orange County District Attorney.

There was a third child inside the home at the time of the incident that was not injured.

The identities of the victims and the suspect are not yet released.
