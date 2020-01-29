2 arrested after NJ church organ destroyed in attempt to steal pipes

By Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A church organ was vandalized in New Jersey last week, and now two men are under arrest.

Police say Junior B. Romero, 35, and Darwin O. Romero, 35 are facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and unlawful entry of a structure.

The First United Methodist Church of Freehold posted about the incident on its Facebook page last Wednesday, saying that someone gained access to the sanctuary with the apparent goal of stealing the decorative pipes.

The pastor says it led to the collapse of the pipes, when then fell onto the organ. He said it looked like a bomb went off behind the organ.

"While the damage is shocking and disturbing, we thank God that no one was injured and nothing was stolen," Pastor Wil wrote.

The instrument is nearly 60 years old and sits at the heart of the sanctuary. Church officials said one of the doors was unlatched, but they still are not sure if this was planned or a crime of opportunity.

"We will not let this crush our spirits," the pastor wrote. "Please join me in praying for our Trustees as they work to fix this issue. May we also pray for the person(s) desperate enough to commit this crime."

Pastor Wil said he has forgiveness for the person or people who did this to his church.

Insurance will cover most of the costs and the church is getting calls from people who care and want to help.

Police are continuing to search for a third person wanted for questioning in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Freehold Police Department.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeholdmonmouth countyarrestvandalismchurch
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NJ church organ destroyed by vandals trying to steal pipes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest in suffocation murder of 27-year-old LI woman
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
AccuWeather: Get ready for a brief blast of January chill
Arrest in death of philanthropist after Brooklyn fire
New video of man wanted in Queens alleyway rape
2 killed in trench collapse while installing septic tank on LI
Show More
Man threatened woman after she ignored him on subway: NYPD
NY animal rescue says $20K stolen after account hacked
President Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally at Jersey Shore
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
16-year-old shot in leg while walking near school in Queens
More TOP STORIES News