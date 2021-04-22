Mom charged with murder after 6-week-old twins found dead in NYCHA building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10535959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A 23-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her twin babies were found dead inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Queens Thursday.Danezja Kilpatrick was charged on Friday with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.Authorities say a relative that had grown concerned after speaking with their mom called 911 and asked for a wellness check.The relative was worried about the safety of the twins after she said she had not seen them since they were born on March 7.Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m. and found Dakota and Dallis Bentley unconscious.They discovered 6-week-old Dallas inside a crib, and the mother then directed them to Dakota, who was wrapped in a blanket under a sink.Both babies were unresponsive and were pronounced dead by EMS.Police say the mother told officers enough of the grim, desperate details for them to place her in custody.A knife was recovered at the scene. Officials say the boy was struck on the back of his neck with the knife. The girl had no visible injuries.The cause of death for both of the babies is still being determined. Officials say the twins were born on March 7.The identity of the father is not yet known.The investigation is ongoing.----------