2 construction workers hurt in Lower East Side wall collapse

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two construction workers were pulled from a collapse at a Lower East Side work site.
The victims were working on a mixed-use development at 60 Norfolk Street when a wall fell just after 10 a.m. Monday.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The development is on the site of a fire that burned through a synagogue in May 2017.
It will eventually include a 30-story tower on Suffolk Street and a 16-story building on Norfolk Street, as well as a new synagogue that incorporates the burned out structure.
The Buildings Department is responding to the construction site.
