2 construction workers hurt in Lower East Side wall collapse

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two construction workers were pulled from a collapse at a Lower East Side work site.

The victims were working on a mixed-use development at 60 Norfolk Street when a wall fell just after 10 a.m. Monday.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The development is on the site of a fire that burned through a synagogue in May 2017.

It will eventually include a 30-story tower on Suffolk Street and a 16-story building on Norfolk Street, as well as a new synagogue that incorporates the burned out structure.

The Buildings Department is responding to the construction site.

