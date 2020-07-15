Queens double shooting leaves 2 people dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6317372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sources tell Eyewitness News police have found a dismembered body inside a Lower East Side building.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens that left two people dead on Tuesday.According to officials, police responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. of two males shot inside a home on Deerfield Road in Far Rockaway.Police say they found a 15-year-old and 34-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the their torsos.EMS responded to the scene and transported both of the victims to St. John's Episcopal Hospital where they were pronounced dead.Police say it was a female relative inside the home that heard the gunshots, discovered the bodies and then called police.They say a revolver was recovered inside the home.Police do not currently know the relationship between the two male victims.There no arrests in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.----------