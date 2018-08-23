KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --Two drivers were charged with driving with suspended licenses following a car crash that injured a pedestrian in Kips Bay, Manhattan, Wesnesday.
Their vehicles, a Kia sedan and a Mercury Mountaineer SUV, collided while traveling north on Third Avenue near East 31st Street at around 5:20 p.m.
The Kia's 29-year-old driver hit the brakes, and then the SUV's 34-year-old driver tried to swerve out of the way, but ended up sideswiping the Kia.
The SUV then struck a traffic light pole and a garbage can.
The garbage can then struck a 29-year-old pedestrian. She was knocked to the ground by the force of the impact.
The pedestrian, the SUV driver, and his passenger were all treated at Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube