ACCIDENT

2 drivers arrested after flying garbage can injures Kips Bay pedestrian

Two drivers were charged with driving with suspended licenses.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two drivers were charged with driving with suspended licenses following a car crash that injured a pedestrian in Kips Bay, Manhattan, Wesnesday.

Their vehicles, a Kia sedan and a Mercury Mountaineer SUV, collided while traveling north on Third Avenue near East 31st Street at around 5:20 p.m.

The Kia's 29-year-old driver hit the brakes, and then the SUV's 34-year-old driver tried to swerve out of the way, but ended up sideswiping the Kia.

The SUV then struck a traffic light pole and a garbage can.

The garbage can then struck a 29-year-old pedestrian. She was knocked to the ground by the force of the impact.

The pedestrian, the SUV driver, and his passenger were all treated at Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
