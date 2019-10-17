2 EMTs critical after suffering medical condition while responding to crash on BQE

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two EMTs were taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering medical conditions while responding to a crash on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

An FDNY ambulance was involved in a minor crash on the BQE with a private car just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A second ambulance was traveling with the ambulance involved in the crash and an EMT in the second vehicle got out to help the EMT involved in the crash, authorities say.

The EMT involved in the crash started to suffer a medical condition, officials say.

Then the EMT who wasn't involved in the initial crash began to suffer his own medical condition, police say.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Few other details were released.

