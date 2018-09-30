House fire in Brooklyn leaves 2 injured, 1 critically

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two people were injured, one critically, when a fire broke out Sunday morning at a house in Brooklyn.

The initial call was received at about 10:30 a.m. for the fire at a two-story home on Hale Avenue at Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills.

The blaze was reported on the second floor.

Two people were taken to Brookdale Hospital. One is in critical condition, while the other suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

12 FDNY units responded with 60 firefighters and emergency personnel.

