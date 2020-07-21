2 killed in jet ski crash in Bronx marina

COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were killed when their jet skis crashed into each other in the Bronx on Monday night.The incident was reported at a private marina around 8:45 p.m. near Outlook and Griswold avenues.The owner of the marina said the accident happened around nightfall about a mile out in Eastchester Bay.Witnesses say the jet skiers crossed into each other's paths at very high rates of speed.Police say two people were rescued from the water by a private vessel and taken to Jacobi Medical Center.Both male victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.The NYPD, FDNY and the coast Guard all responded to the crash.The investigation is ongoing.This is the second jet ski accident in this location in roughly two years. In August of 2018, a 30-year-old man was killed when the jet ski he was driving struck a docked boat.----------