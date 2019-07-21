2 people critically injured in fire at home in Richmond Hill, Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Two people have been critically injured in a fire in Queens, authorities say.
The two-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning at a two-story home on 117th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.
Firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze.
The injured were rushed to an area hospital. Their identities are not yet known.
