2 people critically injured in fire at home in Richmond Hill, Queens

By Eyewitness News
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Two people have been critically injured in a fire in Queens, authorities say.

The two-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning at a two-story home on 117th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze.

The injured were rushed to an area hospital. Their identities are not yet known.

Stay with abc7NY for updates on this developing story.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmond hillqueensnew york cityhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday
3 firefighters injured after fire breaks out near Bronx auto body shop
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd saying, 'Send her back!' at rally
Police: Robber put candy store worker in chokehold, stabbed him
Artists withdraw from show at Whitney Museum over tear gas link
Show More
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Monmouth scraps 6 races amid heat, protests; Haskell to run at night
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
More TOP STORIES News