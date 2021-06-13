2 people shot outside Bronx church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot outside a church in the Bronx on Saturday.Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest and the neck and a 28-year-old woman was grazed by the bullet. The woman was not believed to be an intended target.Both victims were in front of the church on Prospect Ave in Morrisania, when a hail of bullets rang out.No arrests were made.The motive of the shooting is unknown.----------