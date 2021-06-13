2 people shot outside Bronx church

Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the chest and the neck and a 28-year-old woman was grazed by the bullet. The woman was not believed to be an intended target.
Both victims were in front of the church on Prospect Ave in Morrisania, when a hail of bullets rang out.
No arrests were made.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
