2 teens arrested in alleged Brooklyn high school sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

The 14-year-old victim says a group of teens grabbed his genitals.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a sex assault that happened inside a Brooklyn high school in November.

The 14-year-old victim said a group of teens grabbed his genitals inside a bathroom at "It Takes a Village Academy."

Authorities say 17-year-old Santosh Bonito was arrested on April 12.

A second 15-year-old suspect was arrested Monday.

The school suspended the group of teens but did not immediately report the incident to police.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaulthigh schoolteenagersBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News