NEW YORK (WABC) --Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a sex assault that happened inside a Brooklyn high school in November.
The 14-year-old victim said a group of teens grabbed his genitals inside a bathroom at "It Takes a Village Academy."
Authorities say 17-year-old Santosh Bonito was arrested on April 12.
A second 15-year-old suspect was arrested Monday.
The school suspended the group of teens but did not immediately report the incident to police.
