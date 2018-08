Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a sex assault that happened inside a Brooklyn high school in November.The 14-year-old victim said a group of teens grabbed his genitals inside a bathroom at "It Takes a Village Academy."Authorities say 17-year-old Santosh Bonito was arrested on April 12.A second 15-year-old suspect was arrested Monday.The school suspended the group of teens but did not immediately report the incident to police.----------