2 sanitation workers hurt in Manhattan garbage truck fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters were on the scene of a fire that broke out in a garbage truck on the Upper West Side Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Columbus Avenue and West 89th Street.

Authorities say two Department of Sanitation workers were injured after the rear of their garbage became engulfed in flames while they were picking up trash.

The injuries were considered minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the sanitation department released the following statement:

"There was a small explosion in the hopper of the truck. The Sanitation Workers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, however, there appears to be no serious injuries. NYPD is investigating."

