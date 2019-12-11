2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in New York City: Police

The incident was reported at the Fulton Street subway station around 5:30 p.m.
The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is not yet known what led to the incident, but police say based on their preliminary investigation, it does not appear to be criminal.
The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service immediately after the incident.
There are delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service while we get emergency medical assistance for someone who was struck by a train at Fulton St.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2019
We have removed third-rail power from the 2/3 line tracks at Fulton St and are in the process of re-routing trains. pic.twitter.com/73kr12Ko53
