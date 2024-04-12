Elizabeth man found guilty in 2022 road rage attempted murder to be sentenced Friday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is set to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted for trying to kill a woman with his car during a road rage incident in Elizabeth.

Vincent Jean, 56, was convicted by a jury back in February on a list of charges including first-degree attempted murder.

Jean drove directly at 23-year-old Morgan Scott as she took photos of his car after the pair were involved in a minor car accident on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road in April 2022, prosecutors said.

Scott suffered severe injuries, including a fractured neck, spine and lacerated liver, and she was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Elizabeth police eventually located Jean sitting alone in the driver's seat of his parked, damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue. Prosecutors said he is unemployed and has a prior violent conviction for aggravated assault.

The harrowing incident was caught on video, and there were at least five witnesses.

The judge said Jean showed depraved indifference to human life and called it a miracle that the victim lived.

Jean was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jean faces up to 25 years in prison.

ALSO READ | New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he supports squatter legislation

Dan Krauth has the latest on the status of New York City squatter's law.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube