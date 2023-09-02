The first day of the Electric Zoo Festival in Brooklyn was abruptly canceled hours before it was set to start, organizers announced Friday.

Electric Zoo Festival resumes after canceling 1st day hours before start in NYC

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- The second day of the Electric Zoo Festival being held on Randall's Island is set to resume Saturday, but with a delay.

The festival's social media pages confirmed doors will open Saturday, but it will be delayed by two hours from its intended 1 p.m. start time, and is now set for 3 p.m.

This comes after ticketholders were left stunned Friday, after the festival was forced to cancel its opening day just hours before start time.

In a statement regarding the cancelation, Made Event, the company which organizes the festival, said global supply chain issues was to blame.

Organizers stated that anyone with single day tickets would be refunded and multiple-day-ticket holder would receive credit.

Additionally, they said all ferry and bus ticket holders would also receive a full refund.

The Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals and features the top names in electronic music, according to the event's website.

