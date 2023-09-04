Electric Zoo Festival reaches maximum capacity, denies entry for safety reasons

The second day of the Electric Zoo Festival being held on Randall's Island is set to resume Saturday, but with a delay.

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Electric Zoo Festival reached maximum capacity on Sunday night 'due to unforeseen circumstances' and said they would not let anyone else in for safety reasons.

All shuttles and roadways leading to the Randall's Island venue were shut down.

Electric Zoo tweeted that everyone who was denied entry on Sunday will be issued a full refund.

Ferries off Randall's Island will remain running.

Police said no arrests were made Sunday night.

This comes after ticketholders were left stunned Friday after the festival was forced to cancel its opening day just hours before start time.

In a statement regarding the cancelation, Made Event, the company which organizes the festival, said global supply chain issues was to blame.

Organizers stated that anyone with single day tickets would be refunded and multiple-day-ticket holder would receive credit.

Additionally, they said all ferry and bus ticket holders would also receive a full refund.

The Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals and features the top names in electronic music, according to the event's website.

