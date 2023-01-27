Connecticut science teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year

Carolyn Kielma could become the first National Teacher of the Year from Connecticut since U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes in 2016.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A teacher from Connecticut is one of five finalists being considered for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

The award is the country's highest recognition to honor teachers in the United States.

Carolyn Kielma is a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School and was named Connecticut's Teacher of the Year.

"I'm ready to work with my teacher colleagues across all disciplines and all grade levels, all states and territories, to reform policy and practice that continues to promote equity and inclusion while providing opportunities for all of our scholars to be successful," Kielma said during a news conference.

The last time a teacher from Connecticut was named teacher of the year was 2016. Representative Jahana Hayes was chosen for the honor when she was a teacher at Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

