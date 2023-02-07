2023 TCS NYC Marathon runner application opens Wednesday

Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The runner application for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, the world's largest marathon, will open on Wednesday.

Runners can apply for the race's non-guaranteed entry drawing at tcsnycmarathon.org through February 22 and will find out the status of their application on Drawing Day on March 1.

The TCS New York City Marathon takes place this year on November 5 and is one of the city's most anticipated and iconic annual sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world. More than 50,000 runners are expected this year after the race returned to full capacity last year.

"The TCS New York City Marathon brings together 50,000 people from all walks of life, each with their own story, to create an iconic day for the city," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO, NYRR.

If runners do not receive an entry through the drawing, they can still obtain an entry to the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon through an Official Charity Partner, International Tour Operator, or NYRR's Team for Kids. Runners who already earned a guaranteed entry through the other methods outlined in this link must claim their entry by February 22.

Important Dates for Runners

1. February 8: Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. ET

2. February 22: Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET

3. March 1: Drawing takes place and runners are notified of their status

Last month, NYRR unveiled a new brand campaign and logo for the TCS New York City Marathon to launch the event into the next generation. The new design and visual identity strengthen the logo by making it simpler and bolder with the stripes of the five boroughs converging into Lady Liberty and the colors reflecting the official flag of New York. The new campaign elevates the iconic "It Will Move You" campaign by establishing a new focus on the entirety of the marathon, not only the runners, but also the unique, interconnected roles everyone plays to illustrate how every action, big or small, builds a crescendo toward race day.

