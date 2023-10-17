The "Out 100," an annual list of the year's most impactful and influential people in the LGBTQ+ community, has revealed its 2023 lineup.

Out100 names activist Randy Wicker as one of 2023's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people

The "Out 100," an annual list of the year's most impactful and influential people in the LGBTQ+ community, has revealed its 2023 lineup.

With this year marking the 29th year of the tradition, many familiar faces are being celebrated.

Among the many honorees is beloved local activist Randy Wicker.

Over the last 65 years, Wicker has achieved many firsts, including organizing the first Gay Rights demonstration in the country, and was the first "out" gay person to participate in a live television show in 1964.

At 85-years-old, he's still fighting for equal rights today.

This year's honorees include a few familiar faces from our ABC and Disney family, including GMA's Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez, and President of ABC Owned Television Stations Chad Matthews.

You can find a full list of this year's honorees at here.

The Out100 issue is set to hit newsstands October 31st.

A special presentation of "The 2023 Out 100" will air on Channel 7 on December 31st.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.