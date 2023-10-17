Celebrities who'll run the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK -- New York Road Runners has announced its celebrity lineup for the TCS New York City Marathon this November, with stars from a range of backgrounds in TV, film, sports, and entertainment.

Here's more about the event and the celebrity runners, in a press release from NYRR:

Several television anchors and personalities will take on the marathon, including TODAY correspondent Sheinelle Jones, who will make her 26.2-mile debut to mark her 45th birthday and showcase that she can "still do hard things." Producer and host of MTV's Catfish Nev Schulman will run in his seventh TCS New York City Marathon, and first as a guide runner for a visually impaired Achilles athlete. Matt James and Zac Clark of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will also return.

Grammy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Patina Miller will return to the TCS New York City Marathon for the second consecutive year, running on behalf of Komera, which helps provide resources to young women in Rwanda to encourage success in their lives. Prior to her run, she will sing the national anthem at the start line on Staten Island.

Luke McFarlane, known for his roles in Brothers & Sisters, Bros, and several Hallmark Channel films, will participate in the event for the first time on behalf of Beyond Type 1, running with his partner and sister-in-law who lost their brother to Type 1 diabetes complications in 2016. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.

NHL legend and Stanley Cup champion Zdeno Chara will run his first TCS New York City Marathon with Team New Balance, while U.S. Olympic bobsled gold medalist Steve Mesler will run in support of Classroom Champions in addition to supporting a positive mental health mindset. Samantha Judge and Emily Rizzo, wives of New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, will run in support of Kulture City and the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, respectively.

The full list of notable runners in this year's marathon includes:

Sheinelle Jones - TODAY correspondent

Nev Schulman - Host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show; supporting Achilles International

Matt James -The Bachelor; supporting ABC Food Tours

Zac Clark - The Bachelorette; supporting Release Recovery

Joe Amabile - The Bachelorette; supporting Release Recovery

Patina Miller - Grammy and Tony Award winning singer and actress; supporting Komera

Luke MacFarlane - Actor; supporting Beyond Type 1

Zdeno Chara - NHL legend; supporting Team New Balance

Steve Mesler - U.S. Olympic bobsled gold medalist; supporting Classroom Champions

Samantha Judge - Wife of MLB all-star Aaron Judge; supporting Kulture City

Emily Rizzo - Wife of MLB all-star Anthony Rizzo; supporting Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation

Amy Robach - Television personality

T.J. Holmes - Television personality

Casey Neistat - YouTube star filmmaker; supporting Project Healthy Minds

Laura Dreyfuss - Actress and singer; supporting Team New Balance

Harry Hudson - Singer/Songwriter; supporting Team New Balance

The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, Sunday, November 5 will have 50,000 runners and be televised live on WABC-TV Channel 7 in the New York tristate area, throughout the rest of the nation on ESPN2, and around the world by various international broadcasters.