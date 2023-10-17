2023 TCS New York City Marathon: Get ready for race week in New York!

NEW YORK -- Get ready for marathon week in New York! The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Halls 3B, 3D, and 3E, at 11th Avenue at West 36th Street (Map), on November 2-4.

There are many other events going on around town that week. Here's a look, in a press release from New York Road Runners.

2023 TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON MEDIA EVENTS SCHEDULE

(Events and participants subject to change)

Sunday, October 29

8:00 a.m.

Rising NYRR Kids Kickoff

Central Park, 72nd Street Transverse east of West Drive

The next generation of runners kicks off TCS New York City Marathon race week with a new race through Central Park featuring 1,000 kids ages 2-18 from New York City's five boroughs, and a festival including games and activities for the whole family.

Wednesday, November 1

9:00 a.m.

TCS New York City Marathon Blue Line Painting Ceremony

TCS New York City Marathon Finish Line

Central Park, West Drive at 67th Street

The ceremonial painting of the blue line that traces the 26.2-mile course of the TCS New York City Marathon through all five boroughs. The event recognizes NYRR's city agency partners.

Thursday, November 2

10:30 a.m.

TCS Run with Champions

TCS New York City Marathon Finish Line

Central Park, West Drive at 67th Street

Rising New York Road Runners participants from NYC schools in all five boroughs take part in a series of fun running events alongside TCS New York City Marathon champions Meb Keflezighi and Susannah Scaroni.

Friday, November 3

5:00 p.m. Ceremony

TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Presented by United Airlines

TCS New York City Marathon Finish Line

Central Park, West Drive at 67th Street

Thousands of runners from around the world parade across the TCS New York City Marathon finish line to usher in the weekend with a celebration that will conclude with fireworks.

Saturday, November 4

8:30 a.m.

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K and USATF 5K Championships

TCS New York City Marathon Finish Line

Central Park, West Drive at 67th Street

Highlighted by the 2023 USATF 5K Championships featuring the world's largest 5K race prize money purse. The professional field will be joined by thousands of runners of all ages from around over the world in a race through midtown, from the United Nations on East 42nd Street to the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park.

Sunday, November 5

7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

TCS New York City Marathon Media Center Open

TCS New York City Marathon Media Center at the TCS New York City Marathon Pavilion Presented by Mastercard

Central Park and West 67th Street

Enter at Columbus Avenue and West 68th Street

Official TCS New York City Marathon Starts:

(Start times are subject to change)

8:00 a.m. Professional Men's Wheelchair Division

8:02 a.m. Professional Women's Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:25 a.m. Mastercard Priceless Start

8:40 a.m. Professional Women's Open Division

9:05 a.m. Professional Men's Open Division

9:10 a.m. Wave 1

9:45 a.m. Wave 2

10:20 a.m. Wave 3

10:55 a.m. Wave 4

11:30 a.m. Wave 5

Estimated Finish Times:

9:30 a.m. Professional Men's Wheelchair Athlete Finish

9:40 a.m. Professional Women's Wheelchair Athlete Finish

11:05 a.m. Professional Women's Open Finish

11:15 a.m. Professional Men's Open Finish

11:55 a.m. Finishers throughout the day

8:30 p.m. onward Final finishers expected to cross the finish line