HSS Training Tips: Get the Most from your Marathon Training Preps

Professional tips for what to do if you hit the infamous Wall.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Training for a marathon takes dedication, determination, and good planning. The payoff comes when the finish line is in sight, and it's time to celebrate! Hospital for Special Surgery is an official partner of the TCS New York City Marathon, and shares these tips for maximizing your race day - while making great memories all along the course.

Facing down "The Wall" - with HSS Catherine Wysin, PT, DPT: During the NYC Marathon, runners notoriously "hit the wall" during miles eighteen and twenty. Catherine Wysin, PT, DPT at HSS offers professional tips on what to do when it happens, so you can make it to the finish line!

Make the Miles Fun along the Way - with HSS Karen M. Sutton, MD: Everything's better with friends! Watch Karen M. Sutton, MD, sports medicine surgeon at HSS, the TCS NYC Marathon's Official Hospital explain a few tips to make it fun and enjoyable to train for a marathon.