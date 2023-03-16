2023 United Airlines NYC Half: NYPD, FDNY to compete for commissioner's cup

A kickoff event was held Thursday morning in Times Square for the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half.

The event will include the first ever friendly competition between NYPD and FDNY runners.

"One of the coolest elements of this year is going to be a historic commissioner's cup with two of our official honoring captains, Commissioner Kavanaugh and Commissioner Sewell who will act as honorary captains for this year's event," New York Road Runners Race Director Ted Metellus said.

About 25,000 runners, the most diverse field in the races history, are expected to take part.

The half marathon is one of only two events that causes Times Square to be shut down during the year.

You can watch full coverage of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half on Sunday, March 19 starting at 6 a.m. on Channel 7 and at 7 a.m. onabc7ny.com.

