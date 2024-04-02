2024 NYC Imagine Awards applications now open for 4th annual ceremony

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Imagine Awards is once again paying tribute to nonprofit organizations that serve the five boroughs.
Organizations can now apply for honors at this year's Imagine Awards.
It will take place in October, but the deadline to apply to be recognized is May 6.
Non-profits also have a chance to win as much as $5,000.
For more information on how to apply, head to NYC Imagine Awards' website.
