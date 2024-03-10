'Maestro' is nominated for 7 Oscars including best picture, best actor for Bradley Cooper

"Maestro" is nominated for seven Oscars this year including best picture, best actor for Bradley Cooper and best actress for Carey Mulligan.
As star, director and co-writer, Cooper tops his career in this raw and romantic crescendo of a movie about conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein.
The actor gives a heart-full-to-bursting tour de force as the maestro whose passions can't be confined to one kind of music or one sex.
And a never-better Mulligan instills Bernstein's wife with a ravishing grit and grace.
Here are the categories that "Maestro" is nominated for:
ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.