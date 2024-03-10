'The Holdovers' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best actor for Paul Giamatti

"The Holdovers" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture, best actor for Paul Giamatti and best supporting actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Already hailed as a new holiday classic, this fresh triumph from "Sideways" director Alexander Payne delivers warmth that shouldn't be mistaken for weakness.

Paul Giamatti shines as a Grinchy teacher who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit Dominic Sessa's Angus, a student with nowhere to go.

And Oscar frontrunner Da'Vine Joy Randolph is the school cook who can't laugh off her pain as the film turns cliches into hard truths.

Here are the categories that "The Holdovers" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best actor: Paul Giamatti

Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Best original screenplay: David Hemingson

Best film editing: Kevin Tent

