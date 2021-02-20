21 residents evacuated following gas leak in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- At least 21 people have been evacuated from their homes following an apparent carbon monoxide leak in Queens.

The incident happened Friday night when FDNY units responded to a call of gas odors at 81st Street in Jackson Heights.

Operations at the scene determined that high levels of carbon monoxide were present and nearby residents were quickly evacuated.

There are reported to be eight injuries, all among residents.

Four patients were transported to a nearby hospital while the remaining four were treated at the scene.

WATCH: Video shows Missouri man blowtorching snow to clear path during winter storm
EMBED More News Videos

Shovels and snow-blowers are coming in handy for millions of people digging out across the country this week.
But, a St. Louis man found a much more efficient way to clear the snow, using a blowtorch.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityjackson heightsgas leakevacuationfdnycarbon monoxide
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force provides answers on violent attacks against Asians
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
AccuWeather: Chilly start to the weekend
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Teen struck in face on subway; suspect then bit police officer
Olivia Munn, victim's son praise internet, NYPD for assault arrest
Show More
Police: Man molested 9-year-old girl inside NYCHA building
Cuomo unveils nursing home reforms, lashes out over accusations
NJ judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
Artist's polar bear snow sculptures represent climate change
More TOP STORIES News