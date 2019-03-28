23 charged in multi-million dollar shoplifting ring in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey said 23 people were charged in a multi-million dollar shoplifting ring.Officials said a year-long investigation revealed that shoplifters would steal items from realtors, including Ulta Beauty and Walgreens, costing them millions of dollars.Those items were then sold online for full price to unsuspecting shoppers. Law enforcement described the ring as a "sophisticated operation."Officials announced that police throughout the Tri-state area helped apprehend the 23 suspects, but their identities have not been released.----------