Suffolk County body parts suspect released without bail accused of shoplifting from CVS

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- One of the four people arrested for allegedly discarding body parts in Suffolk County was arrested Friday night for reportedly stealing beauty products from the CVS on East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Amanda Wallace, 40, of Amityville, was charged with petit larceny after police were called by an employee of the store at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Wallace admitted an officer that she stole items, while wearing her court ordered GPS monitor.

She was ordered held without bail in the body parts case for failing to comply with the conditions of her earlier release.

Bail on the petit larceny charge was set at $5,000

Steven Brown, 44, of Amityville, also appeared briefly in court. He can continue to wear his GPS monitoring and was ordered to return to court April 1.

Jeffrey Mackey, 38, of Amityville, and 33-year-old Alexis Nieves, who is homeless, will return to court on Tuesday.

RELATED | Family speaks out after 2 people found dismembered on Long Island

Chantee Lans has the latest on the body parts case from Central Islip.

