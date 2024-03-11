Woman identified as 2 suspects appear in court in Long Island body parts case

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- One of the victims whose body parts were found in multiple locations across Suffolk County was identified on Monday.

The female victim was identified as 59-year-old Donna Conneely.

The body parts of Conneely and an unidentified male victim were located on Feb. 29 and March 5.

Four suspects were arrested in connection to the case.

Steven Brown, 44, and Amanda Wallace, 40, appeared in court on Monday in Central Islip, where the judge ordered their GPS monitoring remains in place.

That comes after Alexis Nieves, 33, and Jeffrey Mackey, 38, made their court appearances on Friday.

All four suspects were charged last Wednesday with first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

They have not been charged specifically with the killing of the two victims, so they were free to go until their next court appearances or if they face more charges.

The case has drawn attention to New York's bail reform laws as many have wondered why the suspects would be free to go without bail.

Long Island Republican senators and assemblymen called the suspects' release unacceptable and in response, introduced a bill on Friday that would make it a Class E felony to conceal or mutilate a human corpse, making the offense eligible for bail.

"The mental capacity, the depravity it takes to mutilate a human being, a dead corpse, and then to be out in the community again is just simply outrageous," said New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo.

