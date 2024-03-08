2 suspects in Long Island body parts case in court, Suffolk County officials push new bill

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Two of the four people facing charges in connection with body parts found scattered on Long Island were back in court.

Alexis Nieves, 33, and Jeffrey Mackey, 38, were ordered to keep their GPS ankle monitors on until their next court date of March 19.

Nieves and Mackey, along with Steven Brown, 44, and Amanda Wallace, 40, were all charged Wednesday with first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

They have not been charged specifically with the killing of the two victims, so they were free to go until their next court appearances or if they face more charges.

Body parts of a man and woman were found in several locations last week and this week throughout Suffolk County.

Long Island Republican senators and assemblymen called the suspects' release unacceptable and in response, introduced a bill on Friday that would make it a Class E felony to conceal or mutilate a human corpse.

That would mean people accused of would be eligible for bail.

Governor Kathy Hochul in an interview Friday softened her criticism a bit of Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, calling the body parts case "a very unique circumstance" and added that Suffolk County police are "working so hard to get to the bottom of this, as is the DA."

However, she did say that she believes bail laws went too far during the Cuomo administration and she understands the "frustration" of law enforcement.

The PBA, legislators, and Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine all spoke out about the issue on Thursday.

They held a press conference in Hauppauge to condemn Governor Kathy Hochul's comments in defense of bail reform.

"This case highlights what we in law enforcement have been saying for years, our bail laws are not rational. When you can take a dismembered body and attempt to conceal it in a place that children play and then walk out of court scot-free, this is not rational," said Lou Civello with the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association.

Police have not publicly identified the victims and their relationship to the suspects is still a mystery.

