2nd Ave subway expansion announcement postponed

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A much-anticipated announcement regarding the Second Avenue subway expansion project on the Upper East Side has been postponed.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul was scheduled to appear Friday morning with Acting MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber and Rep. Adriano Espaillat to announce the last phase of the long-delayed project.

But Eyewitness News is told several lawmakers in Washington who were due to attend couldn't make it in time for the event due to the Congressional filibuster over President Biden's social policy bill that pushed the vote to Friday.

There was no immediate word when the expansion announcement would be rescheduled.

Phase 2 will expand Q subway service to the 125th Street station in East Harlem, connecting to the Lexington Avenue line and Metro North.

Along the way, two new stations will be built at 106th and 116th streets.

At an estimated cost of $6 billion, phase 2 is being made possible by the infrastructure bill that recently passed in Congress.

About 200,000 customers use the current Second Avenue subway daily.

New York Governor Hochul called for workers in the city to get back in their offices for the New Year, with hybrid options.



